Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Ronald Webb befriended children by forming a football team in the 1980s

A man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy over 30 years ago has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Ronald Webb, 76, of Brook Road, Bath, appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing after being found guilty earlier this month.

He was also given a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

The victim, who is now in his 40s, reported the incident to police in 2017 after carrying the secret for 30 years.

The court heard Webb had befriended children in Swindon in the 1980s by forming a football team called Old Town United.

A group of them went to his home one lunchtime, where he showed them pornography.

When the victim had gone to use the toilet, Webb forced the door open and sexually assaulted him.

Webb has been placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.