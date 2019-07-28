Image caption The village of Crudwell, near Malmesbury, was flooded in July 2007

A team of volunteers have spent the weekend clearing a stream in an attempt to prevent a repeat of flooding which badly damaged their village in 2007.

It followed a plea from Crudwell resident John McWilliam who said although it had been cleared after the flood it had since become overgrown.

He said a number of other obstructions had been blocking the stream.

Twelve years ago a brook burst its banks leading to damage to 30 houses.

Mr McWilliam said: "There were 30 people whose lives were effectively destroyed in this village when their houses were flooded.

"If we had another big event like that with a lot of water, we'd have the problem all over again."

Image caption The work saw weeds cleared and lorry loads of waste heading off for recycling into compost

Image caption Garden waste and fallen branches were also removed from the water

At the time much of Wiltshire was affected by flash flooding following torrential downpours across the county.

The summer of 2007 was the wettest on record with 414mm of rainfall across England and Wales from May to July - more than in any period since records began in 1766.

The rain also caused devastating flooding across Gloucestershire with the town of Tewkesbury being cut off .