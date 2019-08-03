A303 lorry fire leaves nails embedded in road surface
- 3 August 2019
A major route through Wiltshire will remain closed overnight after a lorry carrying pallets of nails caught on fire, Highways England said.
The rear wheels of the lorry blew out and during the fire the load of nails emptied across the carriageway and melted into the road surface.
The A303 has been closed in both directions from Chicklade to Deptford.
Diversions have been put in place but drivers have been warned to expect long delays in the area.