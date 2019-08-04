Wiltshire

Two held after East Knoyle knife-point post office robbery

  • 4 August 2019
Two people have been arrested after a knife-point robbery at a Wiltshire village post office.

A man walked into Wren's shop in East Knoyle, South Wiltshire and threatened a member of staff with a knife and demanded money.

He left with cash. Police were called and stopped a car with a man and woman in it.

Cash and a knife were found in the car. A 34-year-old man and 26-year-old woman from Manchester were arrested.

They were taken to Melksham police station and are in custody.

The shop worker was shaken but unhurt, said police.

