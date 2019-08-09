Image copyright AFP Image caption Emiliano Sala had just signed with Cardiff City at the time of the plane crash

Two people have admitted accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Sherry Bray and Christopher Ashford illegally accessed and photographed mortuary footage of the Argentine striker's body, Wiltshire Police said.

Sala had been travelling from Nantes to Cardiff in January when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the sea.

At Swindon Crown Court, Bray, 48, and Ashford, 62, pleaded guilty to three counts of computer misuse.

They were bailed until 20 September and a judge warned them they face jail.

Wiltshire Police launched an inquiry after an image purporting to show Sala's remains appeared on social media.

Police said Bray, of Corsham, was the director of a CCTV company which was contracted to monitor cameras at the mortuary in Bournemouth.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Christopher Ashford, 62, and Sherry Bray, 48, both admitted three counts of computer misuse

An investigation of Bray's business found both she and Ashford, of Calne, had accessed CCTV of the post-mortem and Bray had taken photographs of the footage on her mobile phone, the force said.

Bray then sent a picture to another person and subsequently attempted to hide evidence by encouraging Ashford to delete pictures he had taken.

Bray's phone also revealed she had taken a picture of another body in the same mortuary.

Judge Peter Crabtree said: "The starting point is custody undoubtedly in this case, it's extremely serious."

Det Insp Gemma Vinton, from Wiltshire Police, said: "The actions of Bray and Ashford caused additional unnecessary distress and heartache, and I hope the families will now be able to concentrate on grieving for their loved ones."

Bray also admitted perverting the course of justice.