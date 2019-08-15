Image copyright Google Image caption The tower block will remain and still be used by the company

Newsagent WH Smith has agreed to sell part of its head office site for housing.

The company has unveiled detailed proposals for development at the Greenbridge site in Swindon.

They include plans to build flats and houses, a creche and a care home on the southern part of the plot.

The tower block and warehouse blocks will remain and will be used by the company. Outline planning permission for the scheme was agreed in 2017.

A spokesman said WH Smith was "committed to staying in Swindon, and will be remaining in Greenbridge".

"With plans to relocate into our existing tower block on the site following a period of redevelopment over the coming months."

A spokesman for house building firm Keepmoat confirmed it had agreed to buy the site.