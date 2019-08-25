Image copyright Google Image caption The woman became "abusive and aggressive" at Gablecross Police Station

Six police officers and staff were injured while dealing with an aggressive woman at a police station.

Wiltshire Police said a detention officer suffered a hairline fracture to her arm while dealing with the 42-year-old woman in Swindon.

Police had been called to reports of a brick being thrown through a window in Groves Street at 22:40 BST on Saturday.

The local woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken to Gablecross Police Station.

A spokesman said she became "abusive and aggressive" to officers and staff and "bit, scratched and pushed those who were trying to deal with her".

They said the detention officer was bitten on the arm, resulting in broken skin and a hairline fracture.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering at home.

Insp Carly Nesbitt said it was "completely unacceptable" the officers and staff had been subjected to a "nasty assault while simply doing their job".

"This level of violence is sadly becoming more commonplace and we now see our teams abused and assaulted on a daily basis," she said.