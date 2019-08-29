Image copyright Claire Louise Brooks Image caption Armed officers were called to the Lower Stratton area of Swindon on Thursday evening

A man has been arrested after a weapon was fired at police from a building in Swindon.

Armed officers were called to reports of disorder in the Lower Stratton area at about 19.30 BST on Thursday.

They found a man pointing a weapon and then shooting at them, Wiltshire Police said.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, criminal damage and common assault. No-one was injured.