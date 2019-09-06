Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Swans need to take a long run before taking flight

A swan has been rescued from a sewage tank in Wiltshire by the animal rescue charity, the RSPCA.

The bird became stuck in the tank because swans need a long run in order to take flight.

Animal officer, Katie Wood was lowered into the tank with a harness, with help of Wessex Water staff at the site, on Southampton Road.

She said the swan "seemed quite happy to walk around the tank 'wasting time' before it was rescued".

"Luckily, the tank was already empty when the bird landed inside," she added.

'It did stink'

"I'm not going to lie, it did stink," Ms Wood added.

"The smell was coming from the other tanks surrounding it as they were full of sewage.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The swan was released into a nearby river unharmed by its unusual flight

"I thought I'd been quite careful in not getting any on me but even as I was driving home I could still smell it."

The swan was not injured and she was able to release it on a nearby river.

Ms Wood added: "My job may not be very glamorous at times, especially when sewage is involved, but it's incredibly rewarding to know that I was able to successfully rescue and release an animal in need back into the wild."