Armed robbers have targeted a bookmakers brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, police said.

The Coral Racing shop on New Road in Chippenham was attacked on Saturday evening just before 21:00 BST.

One man, wearing a jacket, with the hood pulled over his face, threatened staff with what looked like a handgun.

He was accompanied by a second man waiting at the back door of the shop. The pair made off with a quantity of cash, detectives said.