A driver was left with serious injuries when his car crashed into a stationary lorry.

Police said they were trying to find how the white BMW hit the lorry on a straight road on the West Wilts Trading Estate, in Westbury, on Sunday.

A force spokesman said the man in his 20s, who lives locally, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

They urged anyone with information about the crash, at about 10:30 BST, to contact them.

The force also urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.