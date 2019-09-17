Image copyright Swindon Watch Image caption Swindon Borough Council said it will be replacing two section of paving after people "raised concerns"

Part of a town centre road upgrade which was scrapped and restarted due to paving issues has been ripped up again.

The £851,000 improvement scheme on Wellington Street, Swindon was delayed by six weeks in April after the council decided it was "not up to scratch".

And when the revamped stretch of paving finally opened in June it suffered pooling issues after heavy rainfall.

Now Swindon Borough Council is to replace two further sections. It says it will cause "minimum disruption".

It said: "After consulting with residents and representatives from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), all parties have agreed to the replacement of small areas of paving.

"The works will take five days to complete and will cause minimum disruption to residents and commuters."

Image copyright Swindon and its Changing Faces Image caption Swindon Borough Council scrapped the original work as it was "not up to scratch"

Residents have expressed their frustration towards the council at this latest in a string of setbacks.

Posting on Facebook, Amy Smith-Williams said: "Got it wrong first time, got it wrong a second time, how much has this bit of pavement actually cost us?"

James Ducker added: "Who on earth was put in charge of designing this thing? Hardly rocket salad is it."

Work on the road upgrade began in January, but it was delayed by six weeks in April when the council scrapped it after deciding it did not like the paving grout used.

It was funded by a National Productivity Investment Fund grant.