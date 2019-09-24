Image copyright Google Image caption Wiltshire Police said the man was riding an "unusual three-wheeler bike"

A cyclist on an "unusual three-wheeler bike" has died in a crash with a lorry.

The collision, on the westbound carriageway of the A303 near Solstice Park Services, happened just after midday on Monday.

Wiltshire Police said the 71-year-old man died at the scene and the road was closed for five hours.

PC Rich Hatch appealed for anyone who may have seen the cyclist or the crash to contact officers.

"The cyclist was riding an unusual three-wheeler bike, which may mean people will have noticed him," he said.