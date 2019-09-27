Image caption Karly Heweson was killed in a car crash in Devizes

A driver who killed a young mother when he crashed over a bridge after drinking with friends has been jailed.

Karly Heweson, 21, was a passenger in the car that went through the railings of Prison Bridge over the Kennet and Avon Canal in Devizes a year ago.

Bradley Hayden, 26, was found to be over the drink-drive limit, Salisbury Crown Court was told.

Hayden, of Park Field, Devizes was jailed for four years and disqualified from driving for five years.

He had already admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Siobhan Linsley, prosecuting said Hayden had been travelling at a "greatly excessive speed" on the road which had a 30mph speed limit

'Worst mistake'

Following the crash Hayden was found to have 52 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The limit in England is 35 micrograms.

Mark Ashley, defending, said Hayden had "made the worst mistake of his life".

"His life has been shattered and if he could change places or rewind the clock he would do just that," said Mr Ashley.

Judge Richard Parkes said Hayden had undertaken a "deliberate course of very bad driving" at speeds of 70-79mph while "substantially impaired".

Judge Parkes said Hayden showed "complete disregard to the laws of the road".

He said Ms Heweson's family and friends had "suffered a terrible loss which has scarred their lives".

Judge Parkes said Ms Heweson's two-year-old son would grow up "without ever knowing his mother".

Another passenger in the car, Kirsty Fletcher, 20, who was seriously injured in the crash, has since made a full recovery.