Wiltshire

Man charged with infecting three women with HIV

  • 30 September 2019

A man has been charged after three women became infected with HIV.

John Nehemiah Rodney, previously of Toothill, in Swindon, was charged following "a careful review of the evidence", police said.

Police said Mr Rodney would face three offences of inflicting grievous bodily harm against three women who have been infected the virus.

Mr Rodney will appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

