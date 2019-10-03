Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Aaron Toward-Parker was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent

A teenager who plunged a knife so hard into his victim's buttock it had to be surgically removed has been jailed.

Aaron Toward-Parker stabbed his victim during a fight over a friend's girlfriend in Bexley Walk, Swindon, in January.

The 19-year-old was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial in August.

At Swindon Crown Court he was sentenced to 11 years and eight months at a young offenders institute.

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Police released an x-ray of the knife embedded in Toward-Parker's victim

Police said Toward-Parker's accomplice Jack Parfitt had arranged to meet one of the victims in the park to discuss an ongoing dispute involving one of their girlfriends.

Both Toward-Parker, who was 18 at the time, and Parfitt, 18, arrived armed with weapons to assault their unarmed victims.

When they arrived Parfitt shot one of the victims twice in the face using an air gas gun.

Toward-Parker stabbed another victim in the lower back, causing the knife to become stuck in his buttock.

Toward-Parker, now 19, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and pleading guilty to having an offensive weapon and threatening another with an offensive weapon.

Parfitt, 18, of Tudor Walk, Swindon, was previously sentenced to a two-year rehabilitation order after pleading guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and unlawful wounding.