Image copyright Swindon Borough Council Image caption The Wichelstowe Southern Access links roads is expected to run through a new development of 4,500 houses to roads south of the M4

Plans for a tunnel that will run from a housing development under the M4 motorway have gone on display.

Swindon's Wichelstowe Southern Access is expected to link roads through a new development of 4,500 houses to roads south of the motorway.

The scheme is a requirement of the planning permission for the wider Wichelstowe site.

The £26m project is being funded by the Department for Transport and Swindon Borough Council.

The plans have gone on display at the Deanery Academy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Richard Parry, who attended the exhibition, said: "It's a massive job. They told me that the motorway will stay open nearly every day and there will be some disruption but it won't be shut for a long time.

"That's quite impressive if they manage to do it without terrible traffic."

Other visitors voiced concerns about wildlife as the new road from the village centre to the tunnel would run through green fields and small areas of woodland.

Image copyright Aled Thomas Image caption Members of the public at a drop-in event expressed concerns about the effect on wildlife

Roger Walker, of contractor Alun Griffiths, said: "There is an area set aside in the north of the site for wildlife.

"Any animals we find or disturb will be moved there and there's a special fence to prevent reptiles from getting back to where we're working so they stay safe."

Great crested newts and reptiles in the land directly next to the planned road have already been re-homed in the local area.

A second exhibition of the plans will take place on 22 October.

The Wichelstowe Southern Access scheme is expected to be completed by mid-2021.