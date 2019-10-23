Image copyright Richard Morris Image caption Richard Morris said returning his wallet to Australia "was a fabulous thing to do"

An Australian man is trying to track down a Good Samaritan who posted his wallet to his home after he lost it while working in the UK.

Richard Morris was visiting Wiltshire in August when he left his wallet on the top of a hire car and drove off.

He thought it was lost for good but six weeks later a package arrived at his home in Victoria.

It contained his wallet and a note from "Pete" saying he had found it by the side of the road in Melksham.

Mr Morris who lives in Smith's Gully, near Melbourne, said he wanted to say thanks to "Pete the pom", but the note had no contact details.

He said the wallet contained cash, his driving licence, credit cards and ID documents.

'Fantastically generous'

"I think it sunk in about seven o'clock that night when I got back to Lyneham, [where he was staying] it was gone.

"[I thought] I'd lost it, I better start cancelling everything before someone goes mad with the wallet."

A couple of weeks later he took delivery of a small package bearing a UK postmark which "had obviously cost someone money to send".

"There was a note inside from someone called Pete who said he'd found it at the side of the road.

"I was absolutely delighted, it had made my day, made my week - it was the best thing that had happened for ages.

"I thought 'What a great guy, what a fabulous thing to do'.

"We don't have to be best buddies or pen pals but I want to thank a fellow traveller, a fellow man, and say that was a fantastically generous thing to do," he added.