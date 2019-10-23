Image caption Police and a bomb squad were called to Anzio Road, Devizes, just before 12:30 BST

A bomb squad has been called and twelve homes have been evacuated after a suspicious item was found.

Police were called to Anzio Road, Devizes, just before 12:30 BST following concerns about a suspicious item that was discovered in a property.

A cordon has been put in place as a precaution due to the "nature of the concern", the Wiltshire force said.

Anzio Road is built on former military land which was home to several military barracks.

After they were knocked down, the land was derelict for a long time until it was built on.