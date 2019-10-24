Man arrested after suspicious item find in Devizes
- 24 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested over an incident which led to homes being evacuated and the Army bomb squad being called.
Wiltshire Police said a suspicious item was found at an address in Anzio Road, Devizes, on Wednesday afternoon.
A local man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance.
A cordon that was in place was lifted late on Wednesday evening and people were allowed back into their homes.