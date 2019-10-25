Image caption An area around Anzio Road was cordoned off while investigations took place

A man has been charged after residents were evacuated and the Army bomb squad was called to a "suspicious" item found at a house.

Kubilay Bostanli, 22, of Anzio Road, Devizes, has been charged with possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, Wiltshire Police said.

Twelve homes in the road were evacuated on Wednesday following the discovery.

Mr Bostanli is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court later.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of a class B drug and harassment without violence.