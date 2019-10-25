Swindon man pleads guilty to firearms offences
- 25 October 2019
A man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to a firearms incident in Swindon.
Police were called after shots were fired in Darling Close, Lower Stratton, on August 28. No-one was injured.
At Swindon Crown Court, Scott Anthony Symmonds, 31, of Darling Close, admitted making use of or attempting to make use of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest .
He was remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.
He also admitted charges of criminal damage.