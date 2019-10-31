Image copyright Harris Hill and Gibbons Image caption Clyde disappeared days after his owners moved to a new home in Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire in 2013

A black cat which went missing six years ago has been reunited with his "shocked" owners in time for Halloween.

Clyde escaped days after his owners moved to a new home in Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire in 2013, and disappeared.

But on Wednesday, the micro-chipped cat was brought in to a vets in the town as a stray and identified as Clyde.

Owner Mel Sargeant, who still lives locally, said: "I was just in total shock. But we're very happy now we've got our black cat back on Halloween."

Mrs Sargeant said they got Clyde and his sister Bonnie from a rescue centre more than 15 years ago.

Image copyright Rob Sargeant Image caption Melanie Sargeant said when she saw him she recognised him "straight away" by his bright eyes

When he went missing the couple scoured the streets searching for him.

"We searched everywhere. Put photos up and everything, and there was nothing until 24 hours ago when the vets phoned up to say they'd had a cat handed in," she said.

"I was just in total shock, I rushed to the vets and all the staff were laughing and saying: 'You're in shock'."

'Bright eyes'

Vets Harris, Hill and Gibbons, said the cat had been brought in to them as a stray after being spotted "hanging around an old people's home".

It is thought Clyde had been there for the last four years. He was fed by staff and known as George.

Mrs Sargeant said when she saw him she recognised him "straight away" by his bright eyes.

"I was saying his name all day yesterday and he was looking around when I said it," she said.

"But Clyde and Bonnie haven't met each other yet. Bonnie's going to get a really big shock."

