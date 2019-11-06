Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the scene in Ferndale Road on 17 October

Seven people have been arrested after a man was repeatedly stabbed in Swindon.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was found by police responding to reports of a serious assault in the Rodbourne area, at about 14:15 BST on 17 October.

Six of the arrested boys and men, aged between 16 to 18, were held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and released while inquiries continue.

An 18-year-old man, also arrested, was released with no further action.

The victim of the attack was treated in hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Wiltshire Police said the investigation was ongoing and has asked anyone with information to get in touch.