Image caption Police shut the A350 close to Chippenham while the lorry was recovered from the scene

A man has been arrested after 15 people were found in the back of a lorry that had stopped on a major road.

The suspect was detained on suspicion of assisting illegal entry to the UK, after the lorry was spotted near Chippenham, Wiltshire.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and the A350 was closed near to junction 17 of the M4.

A member of the public alerted Wiltshire Police to suspicious activity at about 20:30 GMT.

The lorry was later driven away from the scene by officers, BBC journalist Andrew Plant confirmed.

The force said in a statement: "Officers attended the scene and located 15 people in the rear of the vehicle.

"At this early stage of our investigation, we believe they are all over the age of 16."

"Colleagues from the ambulance and the fire service attended the scene and carried out initial medical checks."

Of those people found in the lorry, 14 have been taken into custody and one person has been taken to hospital for further medical examination, although their condition is not thought to be serious.

"A road closure has been put in place on the A350 at the Kington Langley crossroads while the lorry is recovered," the force continued.

"In addition, one man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting with illegal entry and taken to Swindon custody for further questioning."