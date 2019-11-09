Image copyright Google Image caption Police asked for anyone who may "have seen something suspicious" to contact them

A sheep has been killed in a suspected dog attack at a farm, police have said.

It is thought to have happened in a meadow on a byway between the A350 and Tytherington, Wiltshire, just before 15:00 GMT on 31 October.

PCSO Candid Jackson, of Wiltshire Police, said it "appeared to have been quite a large dog".

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and reminded dog walkers to keep their pets on leads near farm animals.