Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Danny Kruger has been Boris Johnson's political secretary since July

A close aide of Boris Johnson has been selected as the Conservative candidate for Devizes.

Danny Kruger, a former chief speechwriter for David Cameron, was chosen at a meeting attended by almost 300 local Conservative members.

He said he was "proud and excited" to be selected.

The constituency was represented by the Tories by Claire Perry, who said she was standing down to chair a UN climate change conference next year.

Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Claire Perry was the MP for Devizes for nine years

Mr Kruger, who is the son of chef and TV presenter Prue Leith, became Mr Johnson's political secretary in July.

During Mr Cameron's government, he was involved in developing the idea of the Big Society, and was also said to be the writer behind Mr Cameron's "hug a hoodie" speech.

Mr Kruger said: "I'm looking forward to knocking on doors, meeting local people and addressing their concerns."

Ms Perry won a majority of more than 20,000 at the 2017 general election.

The prospective parliamentary candidates already chosen by their parties include:

Rachael Ross (Labour)

Emma Dawnay (Green)

Jo Waltham (Liberal Democrat)

Daniel Day-Robinson (Brexit Party)