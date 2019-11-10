Wiltshire

Teenager killed in crash with lorry in Wiltshire

  • 10 November 2019

A teenage car driver has been killed in a crash with a lorry in Wiltshire.

It happened near where the A303 joins the A350 - known locally as Furze Hedge - at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday.

The 18-year-old male driver of the car, who was from Somerset, died at the scene of the crash, near Chicklade.

The road was closed for five and half hours while officers carried out an investigation of the scene and removed both vehicles. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

