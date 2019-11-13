A woman has died and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing.

They were struck by a blue Volkswagen Sharan on the A338 at Tidworth, close to the Esso petrol station, at about 14:35 GMT on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old woman, Ludgershall, died at the scene and a woman, in her 20s, suffered minor injuries.

A woman who was driving the vehicle remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.