Image copyright Brian Robert Marshall/Geograph Image caption The attack happened near Shaftesbury Lake on Tuesday morning

A mother had her hair set alight when she was robbed of her phone while out with her baby in a park.

Siobhan Regan, 24, was approached by two men as she walked near Shaftesbury Lake, Swindon between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT on Tuesday, Wiltshire Police said.

They asked her for a cigarette before one of them grabbed her hair, set light to the ends and hit her in the face.

Her father, John Regan, said his daughter had been left "really traumatised".

Mr Regan said his daughter was walking her dog and had her six-month old son in a pushchair when she was attacked.

"Luckily for her she didn't have hair spray in because if she did her whole head would have gone up," he said.

"She got punched in the face and one of them kicked her... between her legs."

Mr Regan said the dog's barking eventually frightened the men off.

Police described one of the men as white, slim, with scars on his face and wearing a dark-coloured hoody, jeans and a beanie hat.

The second man was white, slim and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

PC Kayne Borresen said police had also received a report of another incident in the same location where a woman was approached by a man "in similar circumstances, but he appeared to be spooked by a member of the public".

He added that police patrols would be increased in the area.