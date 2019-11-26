Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Hungerdown Lane in Chippenham at the junction with Ladyfield Road

A woman cyclist in her 60s died after a crash with a car in Chippenham.

The crash, involving a Vauxhall Mokka, happened in Hungerdown Lane near the junction with Ladyfield Road just after 06:15 GMT, Wiltshire Police said.

A spokesperson said the local woman "is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest following the collision" and died at the scene.

The road remains closed between the roundabout near the Pheasant pub and Sheldon Road junction.

Police advised drivers to seek alternative routes as the road was likely to remain closed for some time.

The woman's family has been informed and is being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

Police have appealed for anyone who was driving along Hungerdown Lane or Ladyfield Road who may have witnessed the crash, as well as anyone who may have a dashcam footage, to get in touch.