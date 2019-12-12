Image copyright Serena Murno Image caption About 1,000 glowing light stems and 130,000 used CDs and DVDs have been installed at Messums Gallery near Salisbury

About 1,000 stem lights and 130,000 used CDs and DVDs have been installed at a 13th Century barn in Wiltshire.

Created by light artist Bruce Munro, Time and Place at Messums Gallery near Salisbury is his largest solo exhibition in the UK.

The installation, which took weeks to install, includes a field of hay bales lit up by moons and hundreds of glowing stems which "bloom as darkness falls".

The event supports Salisbury Hospice Charity and runs until 26 January.

Mr Munro is best known for his lighting installation Field of Light, versions of which are in South Korea and at numerous locations across America and Australia.

Image copyright Serena Munro Image caption The Time and Place exhibition includes a field of 19 bales of hay with images of the moon projected on to their sides

Image copyright Serena Munro Image caption In the 13th Century hay barn a "shimmering sea" of tens of thousands of overlapping CDs and DVDs lit up by "abstract visuals" has been installed

The exhibition, which has taken over the grounds and hay barn at Messums, includes new works of spiral images "based on 360-degree photos deconstructed to pixel form".

"I had a notion that light when it comes through camera is the true light travelling through the air at that moment," said Mr Munro.

"So I just wanted to use the images as building blocks for the memory."

Image copyright Serena Munro Image caption Two fields of glowing stems have been planted amongst the grass designed to "bloom to gentle rhythms of light as darkness falls"

Image copyright Serena Munro Image caption Mr Munro is best known for his lighting installation Field of Light and his CDSea of 600,000 unwanted CDs, both of which he installed in a 10-acre field close to his Wiltshire home

The "exploration of light as art" has also been created in memory of a colleague of the artist - Libby Woodland - who died of cancer last year.

"Libby had been with the studio for a number of years since graduating and she had worked her way up and became one of the lead installers," said Jane O'Connor, design studio manager.

"So we just decided, as it had been a year since we lost Libby, that we would like to dedicate this in her memory."

Image copyright Mark Pickthall Image caption The exhibition is supporting the Salisbury Hospice Charity following the death of one of the artist's colleagues from cancer, last year