Image caption At its height, 35 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at the flats

A woman in her fifties has been critically injured in a fire at a block of flats that police are treating as arson.

Eight others - including a five-year-old child - were also hurt but did not require hospital treatment.

The fire began in a communal area of the flats on Waiblingen Way, Devizes, at 01:00 GMT and was put out by 02:25.

Asst Insp Pete Foster, of Wiltshire Police, urged caution over speculation on social media about what happened.

"I know there will be speculation around the cause of this fire following a series of small fires in the area back in the summer," he said.

"I would like to stress the importance of not speculating or naming individuals, and allowing officers to conduct a thorough and timely investigation."