Man arrested after body found at house in Trowbridge

  • 19 December 2019
A man has been arrested after another man was found dead at a house.

Police were called to the Spinners Croft, Trowbridge, by paramedics at 05:20 GMT after the man, in his 50s, was found dead.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said officers were treating the death as suspicious.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the death. He is currently in custody in Melksham for questioning.

