Man arrested after body found at house in Trowbridge
- 19 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after another man was found dead at a house.
Police were called to the Spinners Croft, Trowbridge, by paramedics at 05:20 GMT after the man, in his 50s, was found dead.
A Wiltshire Police spokesman said officers were treating the death as suspicious.
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the death. He is currently in custody in Melksham for questioning.