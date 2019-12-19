Image caption At its height, 35 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at the flats

A woman who died after a suspected arson attack at a block of flats has been named as Ulla Derrick.

The 51-year-old died in hospital after the fire broke out in a communal area of the flats on Waiblingen Way, Devizes on Tuesday.

Ms Derrick was remembered by her family as "a beautifully free spirited daughter, mother and life partner".

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, Wiltshire Police said.

Eight others, including a five-year-old child, were also hurt in the blaze, which began at about 01:00 GMT, but did not require hospital treatment.

Ms Derrick "loved her family and friends very much along with a passion for art and music," her family said in a statement.

"She will be missed, forever. Sure you're having a giggle and a dance up there in heaven."

Detectives were granted an extension to further question the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in Melksham.

The force is continuing to appeal for any information, and previously urged against speculation on social media following a series of small fires in the area over the summer.