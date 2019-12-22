Wiltshire

Winter solstice: Thousands gather at Stonehenge at dawn

  • 22 December 2019
Winter Solstice Image copyright PA Media

Thousands of people have gathered at Stonehenge to welcome the first sunrise after the winter solstice.

English Heritage opened the site for those celebrating the end of the longest night of the year.

Image copyright PA Media
Image copyright PA Media
Image copyright PA Media
Image copyright PA Media
Image copyright PA Media

