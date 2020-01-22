Image caption The building takes its nickname from its time as the Locarno Dance Hall

Swindon Borough Council has threatened to use its powers to buy the Locarno if the owner cannot find someone else to develop the site.

The council says the decision comes after a decade of missed deadlines to develop the Old Town Hall site.

Councillor Nick Burns-Howell said they were keeping all options open, including a compulsory purchase order.

Owner Gael Mackenzie and developer Swindon Corn Exchange Ltd have been approached for comment.

'Let's work together'

"We have seen one of our great heritage assets decay over a decade and this has been because we've had missed deadlines and promises that weren't kept by the developer," Mr Burns-Howell said.

"I met with the developer four or five years ago and saw fantastic plans which filled me with huge excitement... but we have to say very clearly, enough is enough," added Mr Burns-Howell.

The council has also initiated the process to dissolve its development agreement with the developer. This is a legal contract which sets out terms of development, beyond the scope of a normal planning application.

In this case, the developer was allowed to use part of a council car park to make the scheme more financially viable.

The hope was to build offices, flats and restaurants but the council now wants the owner to find a new developer.

"I would like to say clearly to the owner of the Corn Exchange, let's work together, let's find a way forward," Mr Burns-Howell said.

"But if you are unwilling or unable to deliver a positive solution in the short term, then the council will have to keep all its options open, including enforcement action to keep the building safe, so it doesn't decay any further, and a compulsory purchase order.

"We cannot allow deadlines to come and pass, we cannot allow a private owner to treat our heritage in this way."