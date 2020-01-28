Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mark Royden is accused of using a hammer to smash a protective case at Salisbury Cathedral on 25 October 2018

A jury at the trial of a man accused of trying to steal the Magna Carta was shown CCTV which allegedly films his face as he tried to disable the camera.

Mark Royden, 47, of Canterbury, Kent, is accused of smashing a protective case to take the 800-year-old document from Salisbury Cathedral in 2018.

Salisbury Crown Court heard Mr Royden tried to turn the camera away moments before he smashed the case but in the process his face was captured on film.

He denies all charges against him.

Rob Welling, prosecuting, told the court Mr Royden had "planned this".

'Seriously miscalculated'

He said: "He had familiarised himself with the layout of the cathedral, he knew where the Magna Carta would be, he identified where cameras were located and what route he could enter and leave without being seen or recorded.

"He knew where a fire alarm would be situated in a nearby toilet block to set off as a distraction."

Mr Welling said Mr Royden moved the CCTV camera because he wanted to avoid being recorded.

"He seriously miscalculated, he believed it wouldn't show what he was about to do but it showed him with his hood up, yellow gloves and hammer visible," he said.

Mark Royden denies a charge of attempted theft and a second count of criminal damage to the security case costing £14,466.

The trial continues.