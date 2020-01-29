Image caption Rodney pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to infecting three women with HIV

A man has admitted knowingly infecting his sexual partners with HIV.

John Nehemiah Rodney, 60, from Swindon, initially denied three counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm against three women.

He changed his plea to guilty at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Police interviewed more than 50 women as part of their investigation into Rodney, who they described as "reckless".

Inquiries began in 2017 when a woman complained she had contracted HIV after having unprotected sex with Rodney, of Toothill.

Officers discovered he was aware he had the virus but had unprotected sex with "numerous women over several years" without telling them about his condition.

More than 50 women were approached as part of the investigation, which involved Swindon Borough Council, Great Western Hospital and Public Health England.

Three women who had slept with Rodney were found to have been infected with HIV as a result.

Det Insp Helen Jacobs from Wiltshire Police said: "This has been an extremely complex investigation which has required close partnership working with our health colleagues in Swindon to determine the full extent of Rodney's offending and the potential implications on the health of those living in Swindon.

"I am pleased for the victims that Rodney has now pleaded guilty."

Rodney will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 6 March.