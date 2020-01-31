Image copyright Google Image caption Gary Gray broke into the business overnight, his inquest heard

A man was crushed to death when a car fell on him while he was stealing its catalytic converter, an inquest heard.

Gary Gray, 38, from Swindon, was found under the vehicle by staff at JB Autos in the town, when they came into work the next morning on 15 November.

Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court heard the car jack became "dislodged" and the vehicle dropped on to him.

Assistant coroner Ian Singleton concluded Mr Gray's death was accidental.

The inquest heard he had broken into the garage in Stratton Road, on the Marshgate Industrial Estate, after hours.

Chest compressed

A member of staff found his body trapped under the car at about 08:45 GMT the next morning.

In a statement read at the inquest, Sgt Scott Anger said Mr Gray, of Beverley, Toothill, had "gained entry illegally overnight".

"He was in the process of stealing a catalytic converter but his chest had been compressed," he said.

"The car jack had been dislodged."

He added that Mr Gray had put a wooden panel under the car which "raised his body closer to the car, which was left in neutral and would have rolled off the car jack because it was not secure."