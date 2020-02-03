Wiltshire

Car overturns in Marlborough blocking high street

  • 3 February 2020
Overturned car on Marlborough High Street
Image caption The car was left on its side at the junction of Figgins Lane in Marlborough

A car has overturned on a town high street in Wiltshire, blocking the road to traffic.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash in Marlborough at about 08:45 GMT.

Figgins Lane is closed and is likely to remain so for "some time", police said. Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.

A force spokesman said one person was in the vehicle but would not confirm if they had been injured.
Image caption Emergency services are expected to stay on site for some time, police said

