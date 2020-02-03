Car overturns in Marlborough blocking high street
- 3 February 2020
A car has overturned on a town high street in Wiltshire, blocking the road to traffic.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash in Marlborough at about 08:45 GMT.
Figgins Lane is closed and is likely to remain so for "some time", police said. Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.
A force spokesman said one person was in the vehicle but would not confirm if they had been injured.