Image copyright Hitachi UK Image caption The Ancient Mariners became the oldest crew of four to cross the Atlantic

Veteran rowers have set a new Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest crew of four to cross the Atlantic.

Calling themselves the Ancient Mariners, the men - with a combined age of 257 years and 10 days - completed the 3,000-mile crossing in 49 days.

The previous record was 52 days, held by a crew with a combined age of 223 years and 211 days.

The Ancient Mariners were taking part in the annual Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

After overcoming seasickness, 20ft waves, storms and sleep deprivation, the four men crossed the finish line in Antigua on 30 January.

They had rowed in two-man shifts for 24 hours a day since leaving the Canary Islands on 12 December.

The crew, whose youngest member was 61, was skippered by Guy Munnoch, from Hambledon in Hampshire.

Image copyright Hitachi UK Image caption The Ancient Mariners set off from the Canary Islands in December

Mr Munnoch, chairman of finance company Hitachi Capital UK which sponsored the team's boat, said the journey was "unbelievably demanding" but there had been a strong bond among the rowers.

"It has been a life-changing experience for all of us, requiring immense mental and physical endurance, yet it was also an incredible journey," said Mr Munnoch, 67.

"It's a tremendous feeling to reach the finish in less than 50 days and I'm incredibly proud that we've achieved a new Guinness World Record."

Image copyright Hitachi UK Image caption The foursome finished in Antigua on 30 January

The team, which included John Moorhouse, 63, from Warrington, Mike Winn, 64, from Frome and 61 year-old Steve Hughes from Helensburgh, raised £20,000 for charities Blind Veterans in the UK and Open Arms Orphanage in Malawi.

During the voyage they accumulated about 1.5million oar strokes between them and had to make their own drinking water.

Later this year, an all-female crew from Bristol is hoping to become the first to take on the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge in an eco boat.