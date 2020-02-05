Image copyright Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The woman was rescued from the vehicle after she crashed into a house

An elderly woman has reversed a car through the front door of a house.

She wedged the vehicle into the front of the property in a village near Devizes in Wiltshire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters took two hours to rescue her and got her out from the back of the car. She was treated at the scene by the South Western Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for Devizes Fire Station said it had been "tricky" to free the trapped driver.

A building control officer had been requested to check the building, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.