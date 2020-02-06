Image copyright Chat Health Image caption Young people aged 11 to 19 can access the confidential service

Teenagers struggling with issues ranging from puberty to bullying can text a confidential helpline to get advice from a school nurse.

Chat Health will offer young people in Wiltshire aged 11-19 the chance to talk privately without having to meet face-to-face.

Wallet-sized cards printed with the helpline number will be sent to schools in the county over the coming weeks.

Charlotte Forward from Chat Health said the free service can help "ease fears".

"Young people can encounter a whole range of problems as they are growing up and being able to talk through problems or worries, completely confidentially, can be a huge help by either easing their fears or confusion or by helping them find ways to cope with their difficulties," said Ms Forward.

Chat Health - which will be available Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 - is provided through Public Health Nursing for Virgin Care, which runs the school nursing service in Wiltshire.