Image copyright HM Coastguard Minehead Image caption The woman called emergency services on Saturday saying she was stuck in the mud with her daughter in her arms

A mother and her five-year-old daughter have been rescued after sinking in mud and facing an incoming tide on a beach in Somerset.

The woman called emergency services on Saturday afternoon saying she was stuck in the mud with her daughter in her arms at Blue Anchor Beach.

HM Coastguard Minehead said the woman was "up to her waist in mud and up to her chest in water" when it arrived.

The child was brought to shore and the woman winched to safety by helicopter.

The incident happens hours before Storm Ciara began to have an impact on the Somerset coast.

Image copyright HM Coastguard Minehead Image caption The child was brought to shore and the woman winched out of the mud by a helicopter

A spokesman for the coastguard said the pair were "cold and shocked but otherwise uninjured".

He added the woman had been out walking her collie dog "who had safely made it to shore".