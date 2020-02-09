Image copyright GWR Image caption The tree has blocked the Swindon to Cheltenham line

More than 2,000 homes are without power, a rail line has been closed and roads closed in Wiltshire due to Storm Ciara.

Scottish and Southern Energy said areas affected included Tidworth, Warminster, Chippenham, Marlborough, Calne, Devizes, Tisbury and Swindon.

Some 260 Somerset homes are also without power.

A tree has blocked the rail line between Swindon and Cheltenham. There is replacement road transport.

The storm has also caused difficult driving conditions on the motorways.

'More power cuts'

Duncan McDonald, from Scottish and Southern Energy, said: "We are getting people back on but there are more power cuts developing as the wind picks up.

"We've got as many staff and equipment in the right places to deal with these faults and we're doing our best to get all the customers back on as safely as we can."

Wiltshire Council has closed a number of roads.

Adrian Hampton from Local Highways said: "We've got three road closures: the A342 on the Bowood Road, that's because an electrical cable is down; the A4 at Black Dog Hill between Calne and Chippenham and the road at Claverton.

"But it is changing so we will see more and more reports going through the day."