Calls are being made by the daughter of a suicide victim for barriers at a town centre multi-storey car park.

The free car park in St Stephen's Place, Trowbridge, is run by Wiltshire Council.

In her petition, Hannah-Grace Elliott wrote: "Despite multiple complaints and deaths, the Wiltshire council still has not taken action."

Wiltshire Council has said there are no plans to install barriers on the building.

Ms Elliott's father, 55-year-old Michael Elliott, died on 30 September 2019.

She said concerns dated back as far as 2005.

"What we must ask ourselves as a community is why, if this was a prominent issue 15 years ago, have the council not ensured the safety of their community efficiently?" she said.

Her petition has so far gathered more than 1,000 signatures calling on action from the town mayor, David Cavill, and the local authority.

He said: "I've just been made aware and will examine the matter carefully and discuss it with Wiltshire Council which currently has responsibility as owners of St Stephen's Place car park.

"She need not have started a petition for I am always very pleased to discuss any matters of concern directly with those affected."

Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for highways, Bridget Wayman, said: "We understand there are concerns following the recent incident and we have placed information and advice on how people can be supported, including information from the Samaritans.

"We have no current plans to make any changes to the car park.

"However, we will continue to work with the community and support groups which provide mental health support."