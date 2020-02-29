Police appeal for help finding missing soldier
- 29 February 2020
Gloucestershire Police say they are concerned about the welfare of a missing soldier.
L/Cpl Steve Flegg, of 1st Battalion The Rifles, disappeared after attending a course in Wiltshire.
The 29 year-old was seen at Tesco in Tidworth just after 20:00 GMT but did not return to his Forest of Dean home.
Police describe L/Cpl Flegg as slim with cropped dark hair and have asked anyone who sees him to contact 101.