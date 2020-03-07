Swindon 'hit-and-run': Man arrested for attempted murder
- 7 March 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after what police described as a "hit-and-run" crash involving two pedestrians.
A 26-year-old man is being treated at Southmead Hospital for life-threatening head injuries. A second man, 31, escaped with minor injuries.
The crash happened at 15:30 GMT on Friday outside The Dolphin Pub in Rodbourne Road, Swindon.
The suspect, aged 25, is in police custody.
A Nissan Juke found shortly afterwards is being forensically tested.