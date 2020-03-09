Motorcyclist killed in Warminster van crash
- 9 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist aged in his 60s has died in a crash with a van.
The bike collided with a Ford Transit on the A36 near Warminster at about 10:30 GMT on Monday
The victim, from the Westbury area, was pronounced dead at the scene between the Crockerton and Heytesbury roundabouts.
Wiltshire Police, who have appealed for witnesses, said the male driver of the van was uninjured.